Houston-area native, Mizzou WR Moore runs with Texas flag onto field in support of hurricane victims

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A symbol of unity was on display before the Missouri Tigers took on the Missouri State Bears on Saturday. Missouri wide receiver J'Mon Moore ran onto the field carrying the Texas flag.

Moore is from Missouri City, Texas, which is in the Houston metropolitan area where Hurricane Harvey left wide-spread flood damage.

"Just a great experience just to be able to run out there and have that flag to represent not only this school, and being from Texas and being able to live that moment," Moore told reporters.