On final cut day Chiefs part ways with veteran RB Spiller, put Hali on PUP list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made cut its roster down to an NFL-mandatory 53 players on Saturday. Among the notable cuts were running backs C.J. Spiller and Devine Redding.
Veteran linebacker Tamba Hali was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The Chiefs now have to develop and name a practice squad as while preparing for the regular season opener on Thursday at New England.
Released:
Ricky Ali’ifua DL 6-2 297 Utah State
De’Vante Bausby CB 6-2 190 Pittsburg State
Orson Charles TE 6-3 247 Georgia
Joseph Cheek OL 6-7 311 Texas A&M
Gehrig Dieter WR 6-2 208 Alabama
Gavin Escobar TE 6-6 260 San Diego State
Sam Ficken K 6-2 190 Penn State
Jacoby Glenn CB 6-0 185 UCF
Trevon Hartfield CB 6-0 195 SW Oklahoma State
Donald Hawkins T 6-4 310 Texas
Josh James T 6-5 314 Carroll
Seantavius Jones WR 6-3 200 Valdosta State
Tevin Jones WR 6-2 225 Memphis
Marcus Kemp WR 6-4 210 Hawaii
Damien Mama G 6-3 342 UCS
Justin March-Lillard LB 6-0 222 Akron
Leon McQuay S 6-1 195 USC
Earl Okine LB 6-6 290 Florida
Mike Person OL 6-4 300 Montana State
Devine Redding RB 5-8 205 Indiana
Marcus Rush LB 6-3 251 Michigan State
Larry Scott CB 5-11 194 Oregon State
C.J. Spiller RB 5-11 200 Clemson
Joel Stave QB 6-4 230 Wisconsin
Tony Stevens WR 6-4 212 Auburn
Maurice Swain DT 6-4 314 Auburn
Steven Terrell S 5-10 197 Texas A&M
Cam Thomas DT 6-4 330 North Carolina
Andrew Tiller G 6-4 324 Syracuse
Robert Wheelwright WR 6-4 202 Wisconsin
Traded to Seattle Seahawks for conditional draft pick in 2018:
Isaiah Battle OL 6-7 290 Clemson
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List:
Tamba Hali LB 6-3 275 Penn State
Dadi Nicolas LB 6-3 235 Virginia Tech
Injured Reserve
Ashton Lampkin CB 6-0 189 Oklahoma State
Spencer Ware RB 5-10 229 LSU