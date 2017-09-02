On final cut day Chiefs part ways with veteran RB Spiller, put Hali on PUP list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made cut its roster down to an NFL-mandatory 53 players on Saturday. Among the notable cuts were running backs C.J. Spiller and Devine Redding.

Veteran linebacker Tamba Hali was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The Chiefs now have to develop and name a practice squad as while preparing for the regular season opener on Thursday at New England.

Released:

Ricky Ali’ifua DL 6-2 297 Utah State

De’Vante Bausby CB 6-2 190 Pittsburg State

Orson Charles TE 6-3 247 Georgia

Joseph Cheek OL 6-7 311 Texas A&M

Gehrig Dieter WR 6-2 208 Alabama

Gavin Escobar TE 6-6 260 San Diego State

Sam Ficken K 6-2 190 Penn State

Jacoby Glenn CB 6-0 185 UCF

Trevon Hartfield CB 6-0 195 SW Oklahoma State

Donald Hawkins T 6-4 310 Texas

Josh James T 6-5 314 Carroll

Seantavius Jones WR 6-3 200 Valdosta State

Tevin Jones WR 6-2 225 Memphis

Marcus Kemp WR 6-4 210 Hawaii

Damien Mama G 6-3 342 UCS

Justin March-Lillard LB 6-0 222 Akron

Leon McQuay S 6-1 195 USC

Earl Okine LB 6-6 290 Florida

Mike Person OL 6-4 300 Montana State

Devine Redding RB 5-8 205 Indiana

Marcus Rush LB 6-3 251 Michigan State

Larry Scott CB 5-11 194 Oregon State

C.J. Spiller RB 5-11 200 Clemson

Joel Stave QB 6-4 230 Wisconsin

Tony Stevens WR 6-4 212 Auburn

Maurice Swain DT 6-4 314 Auburn

Steven Terrell S 5-10 197 Texas A&M

Cam Thomas DT 6-4 330 North Carolina

Andrew Tiller G 6-4 324 Syracuse

Robert Wheelwright WR 6-4 202 Wisconsin

Traded to Seattle Seahawks for conditional draft pick in 2018:

Isaiah Battle OL 6-7 290 Clemson

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List:

Tamba Hali LB 6-3 275 Penn State

Dadi Nicolas LB 6-3 235 Virginia Tech

Injured Reserve

Ashton Lampkin CB 6-0 189 Oklahoma State

Spencer Ware RB 5-10 229 LSU