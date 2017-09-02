Overnight break-in leaves metro business owner in a bind, without critical items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, MO - A metro area business owner woke up on Friday morning to find his vehicle had been ransacked. It was parked outside of his home when the crime happened, just hours before he was set to open his used car lot.

"Walked out to my vehicle and noticed that it was broken into, everything was thrown all over the place," said business owner Tyron Taylor.

Taylor says dealer tags, a firearm and a substantial amount of cash were stolen. The thief also got away with keys and important paperwork he needs to run his business.

He's working on replacing the personal items that were stolen, but still hopes for the safe return of business items so he can continue running the business that supports his family.

"Just [return] the stuff for the business, keep the gun, keep my bag but just the stuff for the business because that`s how I operate. I have kids I have to feed, just return it," Taylor explained.

Taylor has filed a police report and hopes the stolen items will be returned. Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City Police.