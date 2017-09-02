Recipes: Grandma’s Baked Beans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All you need:

4- 32oz cans pork and beans

1/3 cup salad oil

1 cup diced yellow onions

2 cups diced raw bacon

2 cups brown sugar

3 cups bbq sauce

1 cooked brisket (optional)

All you need to do:

1- pour salad oil into frying skillet on med heat, add onions and bacon. Cook until bacon is a crispy brown.

2- add bbq sauce and brown sugar, bring to a slow boil. Turn down to med-low heat, stirring every few minutes for 30 minutes. Add optional chopped cooked brisket to mixture.

3- add mixture to pork and beans in a baking dish. Cook in oven at 350 degrees covered for 1 hour. Take out, stir, put back in oven uncovered for 2o minutes.

4- serve and enjoy!