Recipes: Salmon Ratatouille

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All you need:

1 lb eggplant minis, cut into coins

½ red onion diced

1 zucchini squash, cut into coins

1 yellow zucchini squash, cut into coins

½ cup sundried tomatoes

½ red bell pepper, cut into strips

½ cup marinara sauce

1 pound Sockeye salmon

½ tsp Garlic powder

Pepper

Salt

Fresh dill

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Prep a baking pan or dish. Season

salmon with 1 tbsp olive oil, pepper,

salt and fresh dill.

3. Bake salmon for approximately 20

minutes. Ensure it reaches an

internal temperature of 165 ° F.

4. Pour 1 tbsp olive oil in pan on stove

top. Include eggplant, red onion,

squash, sundried tomatoes and bell

pepper. Cook on medium heat for

approximately 10 minutes, tossing

and stirring occasionally.

5. Mix ½ cup marinara sauce into

vegetable medley.

6. Remove salmon from oven and

enjoy!

Recommended: serve salmon on top of a

bed of quinoa or brown rice.