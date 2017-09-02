Recipes: Salmon Ratatouille

All you need:
1 lb eggplant minis, cut into coins
½ red onion diced
1 zucchini squash, cut into coins
1 yellow zucchini squash, cut into coins
½ cup sundried tomatoes
½ red bell pepper, cut into strips
½ cup marinara sauce
1 pound Sockeye salmon
½ tsp Garlic powder
Pepper
Salt
Fresh dill
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
All you do:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Prep a baking pan or dish. Season
salmon with 1 tbsp olive oil, pepper,
salt and fresh dill.
3. Bake salmon for approximately 20
minutes. Ensure it reaches an
internal temperature of 165 ° F.
4. Pour 1 tbsp olive oil in pan on stove
top. Include eggplant, red onion,
squash, sundried tomatoes and bell
pepper. Cook on medium heat for
approximately 10 minutes, tossing
and stirring occasionally.
5. Mix ½ cup marinara sauce into
vegetable medley.
6. Remove salmon from oven and
enjoy!
Recommended: serve salmon on top of a
bed of quinoa or brown rice.