One killed, two injured in shooting inside Motel 6 in Lawrence, Kan.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside a Lawrence motel.

Officers were called to a Motel 6 at 1130 N. 3rd Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found three male victims suffering gunshot wounds.

One victim, identified as 23-year-old Cameron A. Hooks, died of his injuries. Two others were transported to hospitals with what police called “possible life-threatening injuries.”

Police did not release any suspect information at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509.