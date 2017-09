KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at Indiana and Garner Sunday night.

Officers were called to the area shortly before 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police confirmed that the victim died of his injuries, making him Kansas City’s 101st homicide of the year.

The victim has not yet been identified.

FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more information as details emerge.