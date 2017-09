Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at an Olathe apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting at Clarion Park Apartments near 127th Street and Mur-Len in Olathe shortly before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived the located a male victim with a gun shot wound. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 4 will update this story as details emerge.