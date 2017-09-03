Spiced apple pear freezer butter recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spiced Apple Pear Freezer Butter

(Makes 5 8-oz. jars)

4 cups chopped cored peeled apples

4 cups chopped cored peeled pears

¼ cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

1 pouch (1.59 oz.) freezer jam pectin

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves (optional)

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

½ cup lightly packed brown sugar

In a medium saucepan, combine apples, pears, and water. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat, cover and boil gently until fruit is softened, about 5 minutes. Using a potato masker, crush fruit. Measure 4 cups.

In a medium bowl, combine granulated sugar, pectin, cinnamon, cloves (is using), nutmeg and allspice, stirring until well blended. Add brown sugar and cooked fruit. Stir for 3 minutes.

Ladle jam into plastic or glass freezer jars, leaving ½ inch headspace. Apply lids tightly. Let jam stand at room temperature until thickened, about 30 minutes. Serve immediately, if desired. For longer storage, refrigerate for up to 3 weeks or freeze for up to 1 year.

(Source: Jarden Corporation)​