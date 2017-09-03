How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Spiced apple pear freezer butter recipe

Posted 2:30 pm, September 3, 2017

Spiced Apple Pear Freezer Butter

(Makes 5 8-oz. jars)

 

4 cups chopped cored peeled apples

4 cups chopped cored peeled pears

¼ cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

1 pouch (1.59 oz.) freezer jam pectin

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves (optional)

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

½ cup lightly packed brown sugar

 

In a medium saucepan, combine apples, pears, and water.  Bring to a boil over medium heat.  Reduce heat, cover and boil gently until fruit is softened, about 5 minutes.  Using a potato masker, crush fruit.  Measure 4 cups.

 

In a medium bowl, combine granulated sugar, pectin, cinnamon, cloves (is using), nutmeg and allspice, stirring until well blended.  Add brown sugar and cooked fruit.  Stir for 3 minutes.

 

Ladle jam into plastic or glass freezer jars, leaving ½ inch headspace.  Apply lids tightly.  Let jam stand at room temperature until thickened, about 30 minutes.  Serve immediately, if desired.  For longer storage, refrigerate for up to 3 weeks or freeze for up to 1 year.

 

(Source:  Jarden Corporation)​