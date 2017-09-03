Three pedestrians struck, two fatally, on KC roads in 24 hours

Three people were hit by vehicles on Kansas City roads in 24 hours — two of them fatally.

A man walking along Interstate 70 Saturday night was killed when he was struck by a tractor trailer, and subsequently hit by two more vehicles shortly after.

Police said 39-year-old Jeffrey M. Koontz died when he was hit by a semi on eastbound I-70 near Woods Chapel around 10:55 p.m. A crash report states that he was then hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2007 Saturn Ion.

Police said the semi did not stop after the crash, and police have still not identified that driver.

Koontz was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

Another man was killed when walking along southbound Interstate 435 near Parvin Road around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said 32-year-old Francisco Corchado died after he was hit by a 2013 GMC. The driver stopped and cooperated with law enforcement.

Another pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was struck around 11:21 a.m. near 51st and Wornall while attempting to cross the street while the SUV heading east on 51st Street was tryiing to turn north onto Wornall.

The driver has been released, police said, and are now investigating the incident.