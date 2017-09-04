Add a little fall to your workout routine with a pumpkin spice protein shake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Personal trainer at Hitch Fit Transformation Gym Nancy Choquette says eating healthy doesn't have to be boring. There's ways to spice up everything, including your protein shake. In the video player above she demonstrates how easy it is to make a pumpkin spice protein shake.

Pumpkin spice protein shake

1 scoop "salted freakin' caramel" protein powder - "magnum quattro" protein

1/2 cup pumpkin

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tbl almond butter

1/2 tsp cinnamon

5-6 ice cubes

Add all ingredients together in shaker cup. Then blend.

*Can use Vanilla Protein mix also, Vegan or Whey Protein. Add All Spice if you'd like!

