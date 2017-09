Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People in Los Angeles are returning home after a massive fire forced them to evacuate early Monday morning.

It happened near Pennsylvania Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Firefighters say a family of five live in the home, and they all got out safely.

The fire chief says most of the fire was contained to the back of the house. He also said there is no evidence of an explosion.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause.