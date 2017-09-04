Fire spreads to several homes in KCK neighborhood at 7th St. Trafficway & Orville

Fire in KCK catches several houses, while firefighters battle to knock down the flames @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/KosbD5SDRv — Jerry Paauwe (@JerryPaauwe) September 5, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A FOX 4 crew at the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Orville says it appears that flames have spread to three homes on Monday night.

KCKFD reported at about 7:30 p.m. that one home was engulfed, and the fire required additional emergency response.

KCKFD-fire, 700 block of Orville, command requesting additional units. 2nd floor fully involved, evacuating structure. — John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) September 5, 2017

FOX 4’s Robert Townsend reports that a man told him he, his 70-year-old mom and two roommates escaped the fire safely. The same man also told him that homeless people often squat inside two neighboring homes that are vacant and huddle inside.

We’re still gathering information about how the fire started, as of right now there are no reported injuries. Watch for updates on this page and for live reports during FOX 4 News at 9 and 10.