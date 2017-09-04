How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Fire spreads to several homes in KCK neighborhood at 7th St. Trafficway & Orville

Posted 8:13 pm, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 08:37PM, September 4, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A FOX 4 crew at the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Orville says it appears that flames have spread to three homes on Monday night.

KCKFD reported at about 7:30 p.m. that one home was engulfed, and the fire required additional emergency response.

FOX 4’s Robert Townsend reports that a man told him he, his 70-year-old mom and two roommates escaped the fire safely. The same man also told him that homeless people often squat inside two neighboring homes that are vacant and huddle inside.

We’re still gathering information about how the fire started, as of right now there are no reported injuries. Watch for updates on this page and for live reports during FOX 4 News at 9 and 10.