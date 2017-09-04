× Co-founder of First Hand Foundation and wife of Cerner co-founder Neal Patterson loses battle with cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wife of Cerner co-founder and former CEO Neal Patterson lost her battle with cancer Monday, the First Hand Foundation said. She was just 59 years old.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of Jeanne Lillig-Patterson’s passing. Today, September 4, she passed to the hands of her Lord, joining her beloved husband Neal Patterson. Jeanne lived an extraordinarily generous life as a devout Catholic who loved her family and friends dearly,” the organization said in a news release.

Jeanne co-founded First Hand Foundation in 1995 as a way for Cerner associates to, “help patients in ways that software couldn’t.”

The organization provides funding for individual children—both domestically and globally—who need assistance with clinical necessities such as surgery, medication and therapy, medical equipment and travel related to care. Since its inception, it has helped more than 300,000 kids from 93 countries.

Jeanne’s husband, Neal, was just 67 years old when he died of complications from cancer.

“While her battle with cancer has ended, Jeanne’s giving spirit lives on in Cerner and First Hand. You can see it in the smiles, hear it in the laughter and feel it in the hugs from each and every child and parent who come in contact with the foundation.”

