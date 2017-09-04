Grimaldi’s buffalo chicken pizza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As we see the warm temperatures fade away, you may be looking for a dish to warm you up. General manager of Grimaldi's Pizzeria in Overland Park, 135th and Nall, visited Fox 4 Monday to share his recipe for buffalo chicken pizza. It's a perfect dish as the seasons change. Grimaldi's is participating in the "No Kid Hungry" fundraiser. The fundraiser runs through Sept. 30.
|INGREDIENTS:
Pizza Dough
|12”
1 each
|16”
1 each
|18”
1 each
|Mozzarella, sliced
|4 ounces
|6 ounces
|8 ounces
|Buffalo Chicken
|3 ounces
|5.5 ounces
|7 ounces
|Frank’s Hot Sauce
|1.5 ounces
|2 ounces
|3 ounces
|Celery (cut)
|1.5 ounces
|2 ounces
|2.5 ounces
|Gorgonzola
|1.5 ounces
|2 ounces
|2.5 ounces
|Romano Spice Blend
|1 tablespoon
|2 tablespoons
|2.5 tablespoons
|Basil, fresh, torn
|1 leaf
|1 leaf
|1 leaf
STEPS:
- Dust both sides of the appropriate sized dough evenly with flour.
- Stretch and shape dough desired size
- Sprinkle pizza dough with flour thoroughly so dough does not stick.
- Place sized pizza dough on the baking stone/sheet
- Place sliced mozzarella around the dough. Leave ½ inch space around the outer edge for the crust.
- Place Buffalo Chicken, Gorgonzola and celery evenly over the pizza.
- Squeeze buffalo sauce on pizza in a circular motion around the edges then crisscross through the middle.
- Sprinkle Romano Spice Blend evenly over the entire pizza.
- Garnish with fresh basil.
- Cook in oven at 500 degrees until golden brown and crispy.
