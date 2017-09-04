Grimaldi’s buffalo chicken pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As we see the warm temperatures fade away, you may be looking for a dish to warm you up. General manager of Grimaldi's Pizzeria in Overland Park, 135th and Nall, visited Fox 4 Monday to share his recipe for buffalo chicken pizza. It's a perfect dish as the seasons change. Grimaldi's is participating in the "No Kid Hungry" fundraiser. The fundraiser runs through Sept. 30.

INGREDIENTS: Pizza Dough 12” 1 each 16” 1 each 18” 1 each Mozzarella, sliced 4 ounces 6 ounces 8 ounces Buffalo Chicken 3 ounces 5.5 ounces 7 ounces Frank’s Hot Sauce 1.5 ounces 2 ounces 3 ounces Celery (cut) 1.5 ounces 2 ounces 2.5 ounces Gorgonzola 1.5 ounces 2 ounces 2.5 ounces Romano Spice Blend 1 tablespoon 2 tablespoons 2.5 tablespoons Basil, fresh, torn 1 leaf 1 leaf 1 leaf

STEPS:

Dust both sides of the appropriate sized dough evenly with flour. Stretch and shape dough desired size Sprinkle pizza dough with flour thoroughly so dough does not stick. Place sized pizza dough on the baking stone/sheet Place sliced mozzarella around the dough. Leave ½ inch space around the outer edge for the crust. Place Buffalo Chicken, Gorgonzola and celery evenly over the pizza. Squeeze buffalo sauce on pizza in a circular motion around the edges then crisscross through the middle. Sprinkle Romano Spice Blend evenly over the entire pizza. Garnish with fresh basil. Cook in oven at 500 degrees until golden brown and crispy.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.