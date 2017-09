KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is one of more than 300 cities ‘Fighting for 15’ Monday.

Dozens turned out to march through Kansas City for higher minimum wages.

Fast-food workers say they plan to walk off the job to protest their pay.

Monday’s rally will also demand union rights for the employees.

Critics say that if minimum wage is hiked to $15, Americans will end up paying more for almost everything.

