Live: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

The United Nations Security Council has called an emergency meeting Monday morning.
The topic: North Korea.
Pyongyang tested a massive hydrogen bomb over the weekend, which set off tremors on the Korean peninsula. That has some calling for tougher sanctions and an international condemnation.
South Korea held a series of live-fire drills Monday saying it was willing to “wipe out” the North Korean regime.
President Trump took to twitter calling North Korea a “great threat and embarrassment to China.”