How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Live: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

Posted 10:06 am, September 4, 2017, by

The United Nations Security Council has called an emergency meeting Monday morning.

The topic: North Korea.

Pyongyang tested a massive hydrogen bomb over the weekend, which set off tremors on the Korean peninsula. That has some calling for tougher sanctions and an international condemnation.

South Korea held a series of live-fire drills Monday saying it was willing to “wipe out” the North Korean regime.

President Trump took to twitter calling North Korea a “great threat and embarrassment to China.”