Live: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

The United Nations Security Council has called an emergency meeting Monday morning.

The topic: North Korea.

Pyongyang tested a massive hydrogen bomb over the weekend, which set off tremors on the Korean peninsula. That has some calling for tougher sanctions and an international condemnation.

South Korea held a series of live-fire drills Monday saying it was willing to “wipe out” the North Korean regime.

President Trump took to twitter calling North Korea a “great threat and embarrassment to China.”

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017