Local man all jazzed up to pay it forward to volunteer who has spent hours helping promote Charlie Parker Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A volunteer with the Charlie Parker Festival spends hours at a time getting Kansas City all jazzed up about the event, and to thank her for all of her hard work, Greg Carroll nominated her for Fox 4's Pay-It-Forward award.

Carroll says Macy Layne joined them a couple of years ago. He says when she did, she went above and beyond what was expected of her as a volunteer.

"Could've given us 10 hours a week but probably ended up 60 hours a week," Carroll told Fox 4. "She helped us with getting our website established, with lots of different social media plugs, advertising pieces, collateral pieces. She is just fantastic, and we want to honor her."

Carroll was so excited to pay it forward to Layne that it almost moved her to tears. Watch the animated surprise in the video player above.

FOX 4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.