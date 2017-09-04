Lots of people up early to Bike for the Brain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- This Labor Day, hundreds of bicyclists will once again hit the road for mental health.

This is the 12th year for Bike for the Brain. It starts at 8 a.m. near 60th and Lamar in Mission.

The weather will be perfect for a morning bike ride, and whether you are a competitive cyclist or an amateur, there is a course here for you.

It’s still not to late to sign up – registration begins at 7 a.m. and walk ups are welcome.

Bike for the Brain started back in 2006 as the brain child of Dr. Ken Sonnenschein, a psychiatrist in Overland Park. Seeing as how many mental health organizations struggled to find funding, he created this event to help raise money to treat mental health issues.

This year, the money raised will be split among seven different local mental health organizations. So far, they’ve raised more than $13,000.

Those taking part can ride a ten-mile course or go as far as 64-miles on the urban course.

If you don’t ride a bike but feel like you or someone you know is struggling mentally or emotionally, there will be local mental health groups here on site to help, so you can stop by to meet them as well.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

