Man found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside wrecked vehicle along 71-Highway near Meyer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside of a wrecked vehicle along 71-Highway early Monday morning.

Police say they were initially dispatched to the scene near Meyer Boulevard just after midnight upon reports of an injury crash. When they arrived they noticed a man inside the wrecked vehicle dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

There were several witnesses at the scene, and police are working on developing a suspect description.

The investigation shut down 71-Highway in both direction near Meyer.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).