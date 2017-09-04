Motorcyclist strikes a tree, dies in Olathe crash

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating a crash involving a single motorcyclist on Monday night where the rider died from their injuries.

A news release from the police department says the initial investigation reveals that the motorcyclist was headed south on Northgate Street, left the roadway and struck a tree as they approached North Woodland Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity hasn’t been released yet.

If you witnessed the crash or know anything that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.