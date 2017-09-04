Nacy Meyers best known for "The Parent Trap," "Something's Gotta Give," "The Holiday," "It's Complicated" and "The Intern" passes the romantic comedy torch to her daughter Hallie Myers-Shyer who wrote and directed "Home Again."
Nancy Meyers known for writing and producing classic romantic comedies now it’s her daughters turn
-
Reese Witherspoon loves romantic comedies and the Royals
-
“Hitman’s Bodyguard” worth hitting? “Logan Lucky” fortuitous? “Brigsby Bear” bearable? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
FOX 4 exclusive: Sarah Silverman says comedy is a ‘means of survival’
-
Is “Patti Cake$” money? “I Do…Until I Don’t” promising? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
Dad warns of popular app after discovering disturbing messages sent to 7-year-old
-
-
Thief swipes iPad that Independence girl with rare genetic disorder uses to communicate with family
-
Topic of body image takes center stage as ballerina Misty Copeland returns home to talk about book
-
Popcorn Bag reviews: Cars 3, Rough Night and 47 Meters Down
-
Comedy icon Jerry Lewis dies at 91
-
News of Kara Kopetsky’s positive ID met with mix of sadness, relief for those close to Belton family
-
-
Jury in Bill Cosby assault trial says they are deadlocked
-
Young music lovers get an instrument all their own with Band of Angels
-
Couple says sonogram shows Jesus watching over daughter