Bored teen turns 3-year-old brother into clown from Stephen King’s ‘It’

MERIDIAN, Miss. - A 17-year-old turned his 3-year-old little brother into the clown from Stephen King’s 'It' and it's giving many people nightmares.

If you thought adult clowns were terrifying, check out this version of "Pennywise."

Eagan Tilghman said he dressed up his brother Louie, took pictures and posted them on Instagram... because he was bored.

It even got him on the front page of his local newspaper.

I got bored and did a photo shoot of my 3 year old brother,Louie,as pennywise the dancing clown, from it. #ITMovie #pennywise #YoullFloatToo pic.twitter.com/uVds0be42P — Eagan tilghman (@eag2n) August 25, 2017

On Facebook, Eagan said these images are a perfect little glimpse into how he sees the world.

He said, don't worry, it's not all unsettling images in his brain though: