Caramel the corn snake made Nick Vasos a bit nervous

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, Sept. 5 Randy Wisthoff brought a corn snake named Caramel to help us get into the fall spirit.

According to Randy, corn snakes like Caramel are not found in Missouri. They live in Arkansas and south to Texas and eastward.

Fun events happening at the zoo:

Chiefs Day at the Zoo on Sept. 9

Butterfly Bonanza Sept. 9-10

Grandparents Day Sept. 10

Artists for Animals Sept. 16

Cheetah Run Sept. 16-17

Kansas City Zoo Run Sept. 23

Species Spotlight: Pachyderms Sept. 23-24

Penguin March Sept. 23-24

Click here to read more about the events happening in September.