Celebrate Old Settlers Days by joining the festival fun or watching on FOX 4’s livestream

OLATHE, Kan. — The 2017 Johnson County Old Settlers celebration and parade is Sept 7th through 9th. Now in its 119th year, Johnson County Old Settlers festivities are expected to draw about 200,000

The three-day celebration includes carnival rides, games, arts and crafts…. and even… meat on a stick!

Events run all day and evening Friday and Saturday highlighted by the largest parade in the state of Kansas Saturday, which starts at 10 a.m. More than 65, 000 people are expected come out for the parade, which has approximately 160 entries.

If you're headed out to the festival, you can stay up to date with the latest on the weather here.

Wristband Special – Unlimited Carnival Rides for $25.00 per person from 5:00pm to 10:00pm

Thursday, Sept. 7th

12PM-10PM

Arts & Crafts

Parking lot at Santa Fe and Chestnut

5:30PM

Ice Cream Social

Indian Creek Community Church

North Side of the Administration Building

6:00PM

Crowning of Sweet Six

Olathe Junior Service League Stage

7:00PM

Olathe South & Olathe North High School Bands

Friday, Sept. 8th

10:00AM-10:00PM

Arts & Crafts Fair

Parking Lot Chestnut St. & Santa Fe

1:00PM-8:00PM

Flower Show

In the Lobby of Olathe City Hall

5:30PM

Ice Cream Social

St Pauls Catholic Church

North Side of the Administration Building

6:00PM

Olathe Community Orchestra

Steven Smith Conductor

North side of the Administration

6:00PM-8:00PM

Registration of Old Settlers In the Lobby of Olathe City Hall

building

6:30PM

Hudson Drive

8:00PM

Mark Wills

Stage

Saturday, Sept. 9th

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Antique Auto Show

Olathe City Hall Parking Lot

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Registration of Old Settlers

McGilley & Frye Funeral Home

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Flower Show

Olathe City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe

10:00 AM

Kansas Largest Parade

Theme- “Super Heros- Then and Now”

Begins at Kansas Ave.and Loula

10:00am – 10:00pm

Arts & Crafts Fair

Parking Lot Chestnut St. & Santa Fe

10:00 AM

Horseshoe Pitching

Waterworks Park, Sheridan & Curtis

12:00PM-4:00 PM

Old Settlers Gabfest

McGilley & Frye Funeral Home

2:00 PM

Slide Presentation “Olathe – Then & Now”

McGilley & Frye Funeral Home

5:00 PM

Olathe Civic Band

North side of the Administration Building

5:30 PM

Ice Cream Social

Sponsored by Grace United Methodist Church

North side of the Administration building

6:30 PM

“Double Vision”- a tribute to Foreigner

8:00 PM

“Eliminator”- a tribute to ZZ Top