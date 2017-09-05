Celebrate Old Settlers Days by joining the festival fun or watching on FOX 4’s livestream
OLATHE, Kan. — The 2017 Johnson County Old Settlers celebration and parade is Sept 7th through 9th. Now in its 119th year, Johnson County Old Settlers festivities are expected to draw about 200,000
The three-day celebration includes carnival rides, games, arts and crafts…. and even… meat on a stick!
Events run all day and evening Friday and Saturday highlighted by the largest parade in the state of Kansas Saturday, which starts at 10 a.m. More than 65, 000 people are expected come out for the parade, which has approximately 160 entries. FOX 4’s Mark Alford and Abby Eden, Dhomonique Ricks and John Holt, Loren Halifax and Pat McGonigle will be there waving to the crowds Saturday morning. The emcees are FOX 4’s Nick Vasos and Kim Byrnes! FOX 4 will be providing a livestream of Old Settlers Parade, presented by McCarthy Auto Group.
Follow activities on the Old Settlers Days Facebook page! If you’re headed out to the festival, you can stay up to date with the latest on the weather here.
Wristband Special – Unlimited Carnival Rides for $25.00 per person from 5:00pm to 10:00pm
Thursday, Sept. 7th
12PM-10PM
Arts & Crafts
Parking lot at Santa Fe and Chestnut
5:30PM
Ice Cream Social
Indian Creek Community Church
North Side of the Administration Building
6:00PM
Crowning of Sweet Six
Olathe Junior Service League Stage
7:00PM
Olathe South & Olathe North High School Bands
Friday, Sept. 8th
10:00AM-10:00PM
Arts & Crafts Fair
Parking Lot Chestnut St. & Santa Fe
1:00PM-8:00PM
Flower Show
In the Lobby of Olathe City Hall
5:30PM
Ice Cream Social
St Pauls Catholic Church
North Side of the Administration Building
6:00PM
Olathe Community Orchestra
Steven Smith Conductor
North side of the Administration
6:00PM-8:00PM
Registration of Old Settlers In the Lobby of Olathe City Hall
building
6:30PM
Hudson Drive
8:00PM
Mark Wills
Stage
Saturday, Sept. 9th
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Antique Auto Show
Olathe City Hall Parking Lot
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Registration of Old Settlers
McGilley & Frye Funeral Home
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Flower Show
Olathe City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe
10:00 AM
Kansas Largest Parade
Theme- “Super Heros- Then and Now”
Begins at Kansas Ave.and Loula
10:00am – 10:00pm
Arts & Crafts Fair
Parking Lot Chestnut St. & Santa Fe
10:00 AM
Horseshoe Pitching
Waterworks Park, Sheridan & Curtis
12:00PM-4:00 PM
Old Settlers Gabfest
McGilley & Frye Funeral Home
2:00 PM
Slide Presentation “Olathe – Then & Now”
McGilley & Frye Funeral Home
5:00 PM
Olathe Civic Band
North side of the Administration Building
5:30 PM
Ice Cream Social
Sponsored by Grace United Methodist Church
North side of the Administration building
6:30 PM
“Double Vision”- a tribute to Foreigner
8:00 PM
“Eliminator”- a tribute to ZZ Top