× Everything you need to know to make your own emergency preparedness kit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — September is National Preparedness Month and while we don’t get hurricanes, we do get severe weather every single year.

FEMA recommends you follow their checklist for a preparedness kit.

Some kits can cost upwards of $300 dollars, but you can make a good one for less than half that. Some of the essentials include a flashlight, matches, a power pack for your phone, a tool bag, and a bucket with a lid to keep items waterproof.

FEMA recommends following 4 steps to plan ahead and prepare well in advance for a disaster.

Step 1: Put together a plan by discussing these 4 questions with your family, friends, or household to start your emergency plan. How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?

What is my shelter plan?

What is my evacuation route?

What is my family/household communication plan? Step 2: Consider specific needs in your household. Different ages of members within your household

Responsibilities for assisting others

Locations frequented

Dietary needs

Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment

Disabilities or access and functional needs including devices and equipment

Languages spoken

Cultural and religious considerations

Pets or service animals

Households with school-aged children Step 3: Fill out a family emergency plan Download and fill out a family emergency plan or use them as a guide to create your own. Emergency Plan for Parents (PDF) Step 4: Practice the plan with your family/household

Emergency officials also recommend making extra plans if you have elderly loved ones or pets in your home.

For resources you can use to make checklists with your family, click here.