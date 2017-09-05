Fall food trends: From Jura to Java and miso-corn soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If your summer was so busy that you didn't have a chance to keep up with the latest trends in KC cuisine, don't worry, Fox 4 food scout Stewart Lane has you covered. From cocktails to soup, Lane looks at what local restaurants are doing to to change their flavors for fall.

From Jura to Java

Ingredients:

.5 Jura Superstition Single Malt Scotch Whisky

1 oz Foursquare 2004 Single Blended Rum

.75 oz Batavia Arrack

.75 oz Lazzaroni amaro

2 dashes Bitter Truth Chocolate Bitters

Directions:

Stirred, Served on a large cube, Expressed Lemon oil and discard

Miso-corn soup

Recipe: Yields approximately 1 quart soup

Ingredients:

4 ea corn on the cob

1/2 ea serrano pepper, cut in half, seeds and pith removed if preferred less spicy

2 T saikyo miso (white or shiro can be substituted)

1 ea fennel bulb, outer layer removed, thinly sliced

1 ea sweet onion, thinly sliced

1ea small leek, thinly sliced, washed and dried

1/4 C white wine

2ea lime

1 T white soy sauce

7 T vegetable oil

2 T olive oil

8oz basil

2oz flat leaf parsley, stem removed

To taste salt

Directions:

Corn stock

Remove husk and silk from corn. Cut 1 ear in half and reserve for later. Cut kernels from the rest of the corn.

Cut in half and placed cobs in a sauce pot and cover with 1.5 quart of water. Bring to a boil and simmer on low for 30 minutes.

Basil oil

Remove leaves from basil and thinly slice the stems. in a small sauté pan heat 6 oz of vegetable oil on high for 3 minutes. Add the parsley and basil, it will pop a little as the moisture cooks out of it, cook for 1 minute. Pour the basil and oil into a blender and puree for 2 minutes, strain into a small bowl and place in the refrigerator to chill.

Soup

Heat a small stock pot, and add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, onion, fennel and leek, cook until tender and onions are translucent. Season with a pinch of salt and cook for a few more minutes.

Add white wine and cook until evaporated.

Add corn, 1 quart of the corn stock made from cobs, Serrano pepper, and the miso. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer for 30 minutes. Corn and vegetables should be completely tender.

Add lime juice, white soy sauce, olive oil, and the salt to taste.

Puree soup in blender for 3-5 minutes, until completely smooth. You might have to do this in a few batches depending on the size of your blender. If the soup is too thick, add a little bit of the remaining corn stock. It should thickly coat a spoon yet be pourable. Strain the soup and chill in an ice bath or your refrigerator.

Take the remaining 1/2 ear of corn and thinly shave the kernels 1/8 thick with a knife.

Pour soup in small tea cups, garnish with raw corn, trout roe, and basil oil.

More recipes:

