Family Conservancy parenting expert shares benefits of reading to children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Reading is an important skill to have, and parents can help their child enhance their reading level and vocabulary by reading to them.

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, Sept. 5 and shared that it also helps improve concentration and build a stronger parent-child relationship.

In the video player above, Debbie expands on each of these benefits and even gave a few tips for parents who are reading to their chidlren.

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.