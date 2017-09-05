Iraqi War veteran prepares to make 300+ mile run across Iowa to raise awareness of the epidemic of veteran suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Six months ago he was flat on his back being rolled into an operating room for open heart surgery. Now Iraqi War veteran Josh Jorgensen will be tackling the biggest ultra endurance challenge of his life for veterans and a local charity.

Jorgensen will soon run 30 to 40 miles every day as he runs across Iowa wearing a military to raise funds for and awareness of the epidemic of veteran suicide.

With the assistance of Team Fidelis of Kansas City, Jorgensen will begin his journey in Council Bluffs and cross the state ending in Burlington.

In the video player above, he explains what this incredible journey means to him and how he is mentally preparing himself for the trip. He also shared a strong message for those who live with PTSD.

