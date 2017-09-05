Is “Rough Night” aptly titled? “Megan Leavey” a dog? “Paris Can Wait?” “All Eyez on Me?” Popcorn Bag Home Video review!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A bawdy comedy, a tale of a heroic Marine, a romantic road trip and a rap biography are all new for your home video viewing. Don't miss Shawn and Russ as they give this week's DVD breakdown!

1) ROUGH NIGHT (R)

Columbia Pictures

RUSS

The raunchy ‘girls gone wild’ comedy “Rough Night” wastes a talented cast on an effort that tries to be the female equivalent of “The Hangover.” There are some bawdy laughs, but not enough to sustain a feature-length film. It’s a rough night for the audience.

SHAWN says, “A great cast is tragically wasted with tasteless jokes and a misguided premise. Awful movie, see ‘Girls Trip’ instead.”

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

2) MEGAN LEAVEY (PG-13)

Bleeker Street

RUSS

While it covers familiar territory, the likable true story "Megan Leavey," about a Marine and her heroic, bomb-sniffing dog, should appeal to both dog lovers and fans of military films.

SHAWN says, “It’s sweet-natured and interesting.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) PARIS CAN WAIT (PG)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

Diane Lane stars in the romantic road film “Paris Can Wait,” the first dramatic feature from 81-year-old writer/director Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford Coppola, director of the “Godfather” saga. It’s a bit like watching someone else’s French vacation slides.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

4) ALL EYEZ ON ME (R)

Summit/Code Black Films/Lionsgate

SHAWN says, “’All Eyez on Me’ is a drama about Tupac Shakur. It’s an uneventful biopic about a rapper who was 100% eventful. Sadly misses the mark. If you are expecting "Straight Outta Compton" which was exceptional you are going to be disappointed. The biggest wasted opportunity this year. If not ever.

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

