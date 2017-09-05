How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Job of the Day: September 2017

The following are job openings posted for the month of September.

September 6

1. Ottawa, Kan.
Wastewater Collection Assistant Superintendent
http://www.ottawaks.go

2. Douglas Co. Kan.
Juvenile Detention Officer
http://www.douglas-county.com

September 7

1. Sedalia, Mo.
Police Officer
http://www.cityofsedalia.com

2. Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Fire Dept.
Communications Specialist
http://www.cityofls.net

September 8

1. Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Fire Dept.
Firefighter/Paramedic
http://www.cityofls.net

2. Cass Co., Mo.
Human Resources Director
http://www.casscounty.com

September 9

1. Eudora, Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Field Operations Worker
http://www.cityofeudoraks.gov

2. Sedalia, Mo.
Police Dept.
http://www.cityofsedalia.com

September 10

1. St. Joseph, Mo.
City Manager
Communications Specialist
http://www.stjoemo.info

2. Atchison, Kan.
Temporary Park Maintenance Worker
http://www.cityofatchison.com

September 11

1. Lawrence, Kan.
Utilities Dept.
Utilities Operator
http://www.lawrenceks.org

2. Ottawa, Kan.
Human Resources Assistant
http://www.ottawaks.go

September 12

1. Douglas Co. Kan.
Emergency Communications Officer
http://www.douglas-county.com

2. Sedalia, Mo.
Public Library Custodian
http://www.cityofsedalia.com