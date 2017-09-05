× Job of the Day: September 2017

If you’re an employer and want to submit a job opening, click here.

The following are job openings posted for the month of September.

September 6

1. Ottawa, Kan.

Wastewater Collection Assistant Superintendent

http://www.ottawaks.go

2. Douglas Co. Kan.

Juvenile Detention Officer

http://www.douglas-county.com

September 7

1. Sedalia, Mo.

Police Officer

http://www.cityofsedalia.com

2. Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Fire Dept.

Communications Specialist

http://www.cityofls.net

September 8

1. Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Fire Dept.

Firefighter/Paramedic

http://www.cityofls.net

2. Cass Co., Mo.

Human Resources Director

http://www.casscounty.com

September 9

1. Eudora, Kan.

Public Works Dept.

Field Operations Worker

http://www.cityofeudoraks.gov

2. Sedalia, Mo.

Police Dept.

http://www.cityofsedalia.com

September 10

1. St. Joseph, Mo.

City Manager

Communications Specialist

http://www.stjoemo.info

2. Atchison, Kan.

Temporary Park Maintenance Worker

http://www.cityofatchison.com

September 11

1. Lawrence, Kan.

Utilities Dept.

Utilities Operator

http://www.lawrenceks.org

2. Ottawa, Kan.

Human Resources Assistant

http://www.ottawaks.go

September 12

1. Douglas Co. Kan.

Emergency Communications Officer

http://www.douglas-county.com

2. Sedalia, Mo.

Public Library Custodian

http://www.cityofsedalia.com