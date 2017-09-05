Kansas City fire department rescue crews return home after 6 days in Houston performing rescues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A big group of volunteers who have spent the last six days in Houston performing numerous water rescues is back home Tuesday.

Fox 4's Sean McDowell stopped by the Kansas City Fire Department shortly after their return to speak with fire captain Chad Daily about the experience.

Captain Daily said he along with 23 other volunteers made the trip. They were equipped with fan boats from the Kansas City Fire Department and checked nearly 300 homes per day and rescued both people and animals. They say they weren't alone in their efforts. There were a number of other departments from across the U.S. there doing the same.