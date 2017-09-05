Kansas City Police looking for missing, endangered woman with medical issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they are looking for a missing, endangered woman last seen at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Charzet Brock, 65, was last seen at 2130 Wheeling. Police say she takes daily medication for dementia and seizures.

She is about 5′ 4″ and weighs about 200 pounds. She has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lion on the front in the colors of the Jamaican flag and black pants.

Police ask that you call 911 if you’ve seen her or know where she is.