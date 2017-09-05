Metro dad grateful to be alive after he says man tried to kill him during road rage incident near Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A metro father said he was the victim of a road rage shooting near the Country Club Plaza on Tuesday.

The father of four, who FOX 4 is only naming by his first name of Cory for his protection, said he had just left the Apple Store. He said he was driving to head toward 71 Highway when the man came flying up next to him and almost hit his car.

He said that's when he honked his horn at the suspect. Cory said the man got out of his car and started yelling at him and trying to get Cory to come fight him but he wouldn't.

"Leaving that scene I was just praying, thank God for your protection," Cory told FOX 4.

He said when he tried to leave the area and drive around the man he started firing at his car. Bullets went through the windshield and passenger window.

"He was obviously not trying to scare somebody, he was trying to kill somebody," Cory said.

The father said the suspect was a black man who was around 5'10" and weighed around 150 pounds. He said he might have been driving a four-door Chevrolet Impala.

"I heard pop, pop, pop and it came through my passenger side window and I just slowed down and pulled off to the side on the ramp and he kept going," Cory said.

If you have information about the shooting police ask you to call (816) 474-TIPS.