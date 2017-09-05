Nellie & Nico’s Antique Mall partners with Taking it to the Streets to collect school supplies for victims of Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A school supplies drive called Operation Classroom Houston is now accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

In the Houston area, the 2017-2018 school year won’t be the same because of Hurricane Harvey, but Kansas and Missouri are planning to collect items for students impacted by the storm to help them get back to school.

They're organizing their efforts out of Nellie and Nico's Antique Mall near 64th and Quivira.

Though currently most of the schools will not be ready to reopen for some time Nellie & Nico’s Antique Mall partnered with Scott Lamaster, who has been “Taking it to the Streets,” for more than 20 years, as well as a contact in the Houston School District since the storm hit. Their hopes is that the donations are distributed to the many families and students to help replace items that were lost in the devastating hurricane.

Nellie & Nico’s has approximately 300 dealers and their customers, will collect school supply donations throughout the month of September.