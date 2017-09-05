Raytown firefighters release images of man they say broke into fire station while they were out collecting for MDA

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police and firefighters released two images Tuesday of a man they need help identifying.

They say firefighters were out of the station collecting money for the Muscular Dytsrophy Association Monday, when the man pictured allegedly went through a firefighter’s belongings, stole a wallet, shoes and other things.

The photo shows the man wearing a Seattle Seahawks hat, a white shirt and shorts. He also appears to be wearing socks with sandals.

If you recognize the man, please call the Raytown Police Department at (816) 737-6020.