Single lane, horrible rush hour traffic on I-470 because of essential bridge work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All day long, drivers had only a single lane to use on eastbound I-470 due to re-striping between Raytown Road and Pryor Road.

The single lane reduction was supposed to start at 6 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., but it has lingered into rush hour Tuesday. Meanwhile, westbound I-470 is also part of a construction zone. All that means drivers are facing an irritating and potentially dangerous stop-and-go trip home on Tuesday as they try to navigate a single lane, along with hundreds of other vehicles.

Worse news for them, the I-470 bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to go through November.

Tuesday morning, FOX 4 reported similar problems, in which traffic in three lanes had to condense into one lane. On Thursday, after the re-striping is complete, crews will begin adding barriers for a crossover. Commuters driving westbound will have to get into eastbound lanes. Crews plan to reduce traffic to four lanes total; two lanes in each direction.

Every morning, FOX 4's Nick Vasos and Keri Stowell will keep an eye on this area for south Kansas City and Lee's Summit commuters. Tune into the FOX 4 News Morning Show for up-to-date traffic reports every ten minutes.