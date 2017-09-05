Thief steals from Raytown firefighters collecting donations for Jerry’s Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Police want the public to help them identify a thief who stole from a fire station, while firefighters were out collecting money for charity.

It happened at Raytown fire station 51 on Raytown Trafficway.

As part of the the Labor Day holiday, many are accustomed to seeing firefighters raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, with their "Fill the Boot" campaign.

But while firefighters were doing that Monday, security cameras captured video of a man prowling around their station.

When firefighters returned, they were met by a police officer who had just found a bag outside of a nearby payday loan shop.

Inside the bag was a wallet and identification of one of the firefighters.

Cash, credit cards and a pair of shoes had been taken, and commanders say when other firefighters report for duty later this week, they may discover more personal property missing.

"Firefighters are very giving people," said Battalion Chief Andrew Finkelstein, of the Raytown Fire Protection District. "If he was in such a situation that he needed a little extra cash or whatever, he could have approached us and just said that he needed some help. He didn’t do that. He chose to steal instead."

Police say the suspect was last seen walking south on Arlington Road, toward 63rd Street. He's white, with red facial hair, and was wearing a Seattle Seahawks baseball cap.

If you can help detectives identify the man, call the Raytown police.

The fire protection district is in the process of transitioning to a new security system for it's stations. Finkelstein says on Labor Day one door was accidentally left unlocked.