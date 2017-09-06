Doctors hopeful CT scans on two KC-owned mummies will help them learn more about their history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Officials at Union Station partnered with doctors at St. Luke's on the Plaza Wednesday morning to unwrap the secrets buried with two mummies.

The two mummies are currently on display as part of the Mummies exhibit at Union Station, and have been in Kansas city for nearly 100 years. Unfortunately though, little is know about them, which is why they are undergoing a CT Scan Wednesday.

The two mummies are not a part of the traveling exhibit but are actually a part of Kansas City. Back in 1921, a private collector bought them in South America.

They are believed to be from Peru, and after death they were encased inside a woven basket.

In the 1930s, the collector donated the mummies to the KC Museum, where they were the most popular exhibit for more than 30 years. In the 1960s, they were put into storage and remained there until this Mummies exhibit came to town. Now they are on display with the other mummies from around the world.

Those other mummies have all been scanned and researched thoroughly – our two mummies have not. That is why they are doing this.

One of the cardiologists at St. Luke’s researches mummies, and so Union Station asked him to give these mummies a CT Scan. They hope to discover if the mummies are male or female, how old were they when they died, and how they died.