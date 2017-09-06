Experience a taste of Nigeria right here in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- NEKC International Marketplace Taste & Tour takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 and will have from food from 20 different countries and traditional dancing. The event designed to let you taste the world will be held at the Don Bosco Center. If you can't make it, you can still bring a taste of Nigeria to your kitchen. Watch the video in the player above to learn how to make suya.

Suya

Ingredients:

Fillet Beef Grilled

Chili Peppers

Ethiopian Pepper

Bouillon Cubes

Cameroon Pepper

Directions:

Prepared either by stacked fillet beef on Gyro machine or in kebabs skewers.

Served with red Onion/tomatoes/cabbage garnish

NEKC International Marketplace Taste & Tour

Saturday, Sept. 9

5:00-9:00 p.m.

Don Bosco Center

Tickets

$50 online

$60 at Door

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.