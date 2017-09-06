Gov. Greitens talks job growth, shares views on DACA in KC visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's governor is in Kansas City this afternoon speaking out about a number of issues, from job growth to immigration.

Governor Eric Greitens came the trip to Kansas City with a big announcement -- two local companies are expanding.

At Spring Venture Group, Greitens wrapped up a tour and meet-and-greet with employees. It was his second stop; the first was at Rosnet in Parkville.

At both businesses, Greitens talked a lot about job growth. Both businesses plan to expand.

Greitens also took some time react to President Trump's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

Since 2012, the program has protected young undocumented workers from deportation. Trump is giving Congress six months to come up with a fix.

Greitens shared his views on trump's decision to end the program.

It's really important for Congress to act, and I think as they act, we need to make sure we're balancing our insistence on law and order with compassion. We need to make sure that we're making a distinction between violent felons who are in this country illegally, and children who were brought here through no fault of their own, who've grown up here in America," Greitens said.

Greitens isn't staying long in KC; he's headed to Seyer Industries in St. Peters, Mo. to talk more job growth. That will be his last stop for the day.