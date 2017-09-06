Local man shares his story and the impact the DACA decision will have on his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- President Trump is challenging Congress to come up with a new solution after taking a big step toward dismantling DACA-- the Obama administration program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that, "Congress now has six months to legalize DACA, something the Obama administration was unable to do. If they can`t, I will revisit this issue!"

The move to end the program sparked protests across the country. In Kansas City, hundreds of people pack the J.C. Nichols Fountain on the Country Club Plaza to protest the DACA decision.

Mary arguing the so-called "dreams" --the undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children by their parents, will find themselves with nowhere to go.

Local man, Pascual Murguia, sat down with Kim Byrnes and Nick Vasos to share his story and how the recent decision impacts his life. You can watch his entire interview in the video player above.