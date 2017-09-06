How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man says when he slowed down to let a vehicle pass him near 39th and Brooklyn, they fired 6 to 8 shots towards him

Posted 6:28 am, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 07:14AM, September 6, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has non life-threatening injuries following a “rolling disturbance” Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near East 39th Street and Brooklyn.

The victim told police he was driving west on 39th when he slowed down to let a car that had been tailing him pass.

Someone in that passing car fired six to eight shots towards the victim and busted out his back window. A bullet also grazed the driver.

 