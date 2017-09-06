Maryland-based firm tapped for KCI single terminal has a sizable metro portfolio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- There's a good chance you've never heard of Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate. Although the Maryland-based firm, chosen by the Kansas City Council's Selection Committee to build the new single terminal at KCI, isn't well-known in the region, it does have many sizable projects in both Kansas City and at the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

Edgemoor, working with a group of other companies, is in the midst of developing a three-year, $350 million makeover at KU known as the "Central District Project."

It's a massive campus makeover featuring new residence halls, a science building and a new student union.

Closer to the metro, the Chris Bond Bridge spanning the Missouri River is another example of Edgemoor's portfolio. The bridge, carrying traffic on Interstates 35 and 29 opened to drivers in 2010.