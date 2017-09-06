Metro caregiver facing charges, KC police say suspect exposed patient to drugs, alcohol, sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro caregiver is facing multiple charges for allegedly abusing a patient suffering from Autism and Schizophrenia.

Police said Rachelle Pinkins, 46, exposed her female patient, 21, to drugs, alcohol, and sexual abuse while under her care.

Court documents show Pinkins, who was employed by Preferred Family Healthcare, would take her female patient with her to run personal errands and to Swope Park for gatherings with friends that included the use of drugs and alcohol.

The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted by one of Pinkins' friends while at the park.

According to court documents, Pinkins' employer noticed a change in her patient and began to follow Pinkins.

Preferred Family Healthcare issued the following statement:

“Preferred Family Healthcare is committed to the ongoing protection and safety of our clients. We have a strong record of providing conscientious care for individuals with developmental disabilities.

It is vitally important to our organization that we respond with urgency and immediacy when any concerns are raised as it relates to clients; our staff followed our policies and procedures in relation to this situation, including the notification of the proper authorities. Preferred Family Healthcare will continue to work with law enforcement and the relevant state agencies in this matter.”

A spokesman for Preferred Family Healthcare said Pinkins was fired shortly after discovering the abuse.

Pinkins is facing two counts of Abuse of Elderly, Disabled, or Vulnerable Person. She is scheduled to appear in court on September 20.