New place for musicians to gather opens in KCMO along Linwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's first collaborative music space just opened downtown.

"You know when you say it's a great idea because it's so simple, how come someone hasn't already done it? That's the way we felt about The Jam," Reggie Harris said.

The space will be available to create new artist and give people an outlet to have a release.

"Music is something everyone can relate to depending on what the different genre is. This can be anything the artist wants it to be," Harris added.