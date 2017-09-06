× One person killed, another hurt in Kansas City double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a double shooting where one person died and another was wounded, but the second victim is expected to survive.

Police dispatchers say that the shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and South Benton. There’s no immediate word about a suspect description.

