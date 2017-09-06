Raytown Police Department warning drivers where they’ll be patrolling in effort to make school zones safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- You may notice more police out patrolling the area when you drop your kids off at school Wednesday.

School is in full swing and police are making sure drivers stop for buses and watch out for young kids --that is why the Raytown Police Department is conducting dangerous driving enforcement campaign around area schools.

This week they will focus on three schools- Southwood Elementary, Raytown Middle and Laurel Hills.

This campaign is the first time officers are warning drivers of the location ahead of time. They say the goal is not to hand out a citation but instead to reduce the number of dangerous drivers they see around schools.

Every week this fall police will choose another three schools to patrol.