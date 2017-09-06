Maintenance shed at Kansas City Ice Center and Ice Pavilion along Johnson Drive destroyed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A maintenance shed in Shawnee, Kan., was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday.

It happened around 5 a.m., at the Kansas City Ice Center and Ice Pavilion along Johnson Drive. A worker walking his two dogs near the shed heard three booms, and noticed fire coming through the roof.

According to a fire dispatcher with Johnson County, the fire demolished the detached shed. Thankfully, the Zamboni was not inside.

No one was injured during the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters estimate that the blaze caused $750,000 in damages.