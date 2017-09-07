Blue Springs realtors helping with Harvey recovery need a helping hand themselves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A group of metro realtors wants to help Houston, but now there is a problem with their plan. They're seeking help from the public to help them finish the job.

FOX 4 first told you last week about the donation drive at Premium Realty Group off State Route 7 in Blue Springs.

"They’ve called, they saw your story and said that they wanted to do something, so they’ve been pouring in all their donations," Michelle Sidebottom said.

The realtor, one of more than a dozen at the office, said people from all over brought in the essentials like bottled water and toiletries, but also items above and beyond their suggested list, like for things like pet care.

The group had plans to send the supplies down in a moving truck, but with no space left, the driver has already left for Southeast Texas.

"The response was so overwhelming, the truck got full, and now we have all this stuff and we don’t know how we’re supposed to get it down so we’re looking for some help," Sidebottom said.

They're hoping someone with a moving truck or box truck will see this story and bring it all full circle.

"It’s a tight-knit community, and if we can get some help to see this is what we were trying to do as well and show that our community comes together, that would be fantastic," said Sidebottom.